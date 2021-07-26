Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 13,860 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 223,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 196,634 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,387,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Bank of America by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,067,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

BAC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

