PIBBLE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,963.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $21.96 million and $33,963.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00819224 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.