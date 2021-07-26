PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Trading Down 2.4%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 6,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, BOCOM International cut PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.4583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.