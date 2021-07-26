Pickle Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00021670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00826540 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,566,303 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,241 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

