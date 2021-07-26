Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.38 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $43,853.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004902 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.