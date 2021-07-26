Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $290,739.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00791307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

