PIN Hits Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00109817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00131185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,586.23 or 1.00346180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.21 or 0.00814847 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

