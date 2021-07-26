Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $9,630.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00390311 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01228566 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,658,899 coins and its circulating supply is 429,398,463 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars.

