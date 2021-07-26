Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

