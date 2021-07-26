Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

NYSE:CLR opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

