Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

NYSE:WLL opened at $48.17 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

