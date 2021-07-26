Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.67% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
HRTG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. 146,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.
