Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.67% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

HRTG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. 146,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

