Piper Sandler Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $123.01 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.