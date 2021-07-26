Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $187.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $188.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.