Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.11 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBNY. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

SBNY stock opened at $239.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.