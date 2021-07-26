Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $507.64 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00007417 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $507.64 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00267101 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00118697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00143985 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,664,782 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

