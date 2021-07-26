PirateCash Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $12,366.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,153,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.