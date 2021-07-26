PIVX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $589,209.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. PIVX has a total market cap of $33.89 million and approximately $589,209.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016325 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018162 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.