Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 4.25% of Plains GP worth $77,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 46,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

