Playcent Trading Up 77.2% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.15 million and $356,727.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.48 or 0.00859737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.