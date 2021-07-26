Playkey Price Tops $0.0115 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $200,796.45 and approximately $58,889.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

