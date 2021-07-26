Po.et (POE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $671.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Po.et has a market cap of $534,175.76 and approximately $671.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.20 or 0.00830131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00083649 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

