Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 64,300 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MODV opened at $164.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

