Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Amarin worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.23.
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
