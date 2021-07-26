Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Amarin worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

