Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $9.37 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

