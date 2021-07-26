Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHTH. Craig Hallum upped their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of EHTH opened at $59.04 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

