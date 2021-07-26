Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 486,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

OCDX opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

