Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Penumbra as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Penumbra by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $266.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,664.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.