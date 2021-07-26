POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

