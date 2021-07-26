Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $760,724.53

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $760,724.53 and $2,041.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.01176994 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

