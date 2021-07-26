Polkadex Price Tops $7.19 on Major Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $7.19 or 0.00019248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00109320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00132632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,261.80 or 0.99689671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00823015 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

