Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.35 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $13.64 or 0.00037167 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $13.35 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00105146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00130969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.05 or 0.99830468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.59 or 0.00827373 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,094,374,691 coins and its circulating supply is 978,650,535 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

