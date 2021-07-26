Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 63.7% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $261,907.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00007115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 63.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00111863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.37 or 0.99695005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00813280 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

