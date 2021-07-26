Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Popular in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.56 on Monday. Popular has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

