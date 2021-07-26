Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Portland General Electric worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

