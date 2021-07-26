Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POW. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.71.

Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.45. 1,025,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,301. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.45 and a 1 year high of C$40.42. The stock has a market cap of C$26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.29.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

