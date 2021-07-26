Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POW. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.71.
Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.45. 1,025,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,301. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.45 and a 1 year high of C$40.42. The stock has a market cap of C$26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.29.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
