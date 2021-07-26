Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 323.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POW remained flat at $$9.68 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POW. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.