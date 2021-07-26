PowerPool (CVP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.02 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $31.86 million and $5.02 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,935,120 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

