PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $162.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $1,146,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

