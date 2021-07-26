PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of PQ Group worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PQG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

