Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.28% of LPL Financial worth $31,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $8,806,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $139.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

