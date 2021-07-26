Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.08% of The Aaron’s worth $35,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $932.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

