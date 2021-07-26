Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 133,858 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.50% of Annexon worth $37,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annexon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 42.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 39.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $803.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

