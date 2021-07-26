Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 348,008 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,008 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.98% of Pulmonx worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

