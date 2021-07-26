Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 76,885 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.60% of Clearway Energy worth $34,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

