Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.31% of Tapestry worth $35,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

