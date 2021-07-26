Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,801 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.32% of FactSet Research Systems worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $345.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

