Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,523 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.67% of J2 Global worth $36,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

JCOM opened at $144.23 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

