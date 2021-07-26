Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,523 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.67% of J2 Global worth $36,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.
JCOM opened at $144.23 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.
In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
