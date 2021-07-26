Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,171,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,897,031 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.34% of Capstead Mortgage worth $32,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.08 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

