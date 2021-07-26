Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.80% of Highwoods Properties worth $35,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 348,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $47.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

